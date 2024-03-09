Dune: Part Two Secures Strong Second Weekend Box Office, As It Was Written

The prophecies speak of a Voice from the Outer World, who is destined to save the box office from starvation and lead it out of the darkness. Possibly with some help from a panda that knows kung fu.

As it was written, so it has come to pass. Though "Kung Fu Panda 4" has knocked "Dune: Part Two" from the No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, the two movies have vastly different target audiences and are happily co-existing. "Kung Fu Panda 4" grossed $19.4 million on Friday (including previews) and is now expected to gross $55 million over its opening weekend, according to Deadline. "Dune: Part Two" grossed $12.3 million on Friday, putting it on track to gross $44 million over its second weekend in theaters. That would be a drop of just 47% from its $82.5 million debut last week — a very sturdy hold — and would bring its running domestic total to an estimated $154.7 million.

IMAX ticket sales, which made up 23% of the opening weekend box office for "Dune: Part Two," are sure to be helping here. Commenting on the $18.5 million from IMAX locations, CEO Rich Gelfond said, "The only reason it wasn't higher is we ran out of seats." Like last year's "Oppenheimer," which sold out available IMAX showings as soon as tickets went on sale, the grand scale and hype surrounding director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic has a lot of people wanting to see it on the biggest screen possible. Some locations are sold out for weeks in advance, which bodes well for the weekends to come. This movie will probably have legs strong enough to carry it right across the deserts of Arrakis.