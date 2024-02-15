Bob Marley Crushes Madame Web And Breaks A Valentine's Day Box Office Record

Valentine's Day gave the box office the shot in the arm it sorely needed as both Paramount's "Bob Marley: One Love" and Sony's "Madame Web" opened in theaters. They will both have a nice, long initial stretch as they not only got the mid-week holiday opening, but they will benefit from this Monday's President's Day holiday as well. As far as the head-to-head battle goes? It's not going to be remotely close, as the Bob Marley biopic is crushing Sony's latest Marvel Comics adaptation in the early going.

"One Love" pulled in $14 million on Wednesday, which marks a new record for a mid-week Valentine's Day opening. While that's nowhere near the record "Deadpool" ($42.5 million) set on the holiday back in 2016, which fell on a Sunday that year, it's now a high watermark for a non-weekend V Day debut. The previous record holder was 2012's "The Vow" ($11.6 million). Given that "Bob Marley: One Love" was tracking for between $27 and $33 million through Monday, this is an exceedingly good start. It should have no trouble beating those projections, even if it's front-loaded.

As for "Madame Web," the story is less rosy. The "Spider-Man" spin-off earned an estimated $6 million on its opening day, which was on the low side even against more modest projections. The film was expected to bring in around $25 million during its first six days of release. That was a relatively small sum for a superhero blockbuster in the first place, below even 2022's "Morbius" ($39 million opening/$167 million worldwide). At this point, it's just a matter of seeing how bad the final numbers end up being. The hope on Sony's part is that the numbers are not front-loaded for this one and that many audience members are waiting for the weekend.