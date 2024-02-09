Can Bob Marley: One Love Pull An Elvis At The Box Office?

February 2024 is, in all likelihood, going to be one of the worst months at the box office in quite some time. January was rough with very few new releases to help keep theaters afloat, and now the 2023 holdovers like "Wonka" and "Anyone But You" are running out of steam. With "Argylle" also failing to do big numbers, things have gone from bad to worse. Valentine's Day will see potential help arrive in the form of "Bob Marley: One Love," with the musical biopic seeking to capitalize on not one, but two different holidays as it will also benefit from President's Day that following Monday. So, can this Bob Marley biopic pull an "Elvis" and become a breakthrough hit?

Paramount Pictures is releasing the film mid-week on Wednesday timed to Valentine's Day. It will be opening directly against Sony's latest Marvel Comics adaptation "Madame Web." On paper, at least, those films appear to be going for slightly different audiences and should be able to co-exist just fine. Early tracking had director Reinaldo Marcus Green's "One Love" taking in anywhere between $27 and $33 million during its first six days of release. That would give it the number one spot, as "Madame Web" is tracking for around $25 million during that same stretch.

Those numbers were early, however. The folks at Box Office Pro now have "One Love" doing between $15 and $20 million over the three-day weekend, with "Madame Web" taking in between $20 and $29 million. It's probably going to be a tight race, but in the end, it doesn't matter all that much which movie comes out on top, save for bragging rights and getting to put "number one movie" in the post-release advertising. As is always the case, it's all relative and what really matters financially is whether or not it sells enough tickets to justify what Paramount spent to make the movie in the first place.