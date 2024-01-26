The Bob Marley Biopic Is Poised To Beat Madame Web At The Box Office

I've written an awful lot about how 2023 was a rough year for superhero movies. While fewer comic book films are hitting the big screen this year, it seems like the trend is going to continue in the early going. "Madame Web" is now poised to lose the Valentine's Day box office battle to "Bob Marley: One Love." And, relative to what we're used to seeing Marvel movies pull in, the numbers are the opposite of heroic.

Paramount's Bob Marley biopic is currently expected to win the holiday week with between $27 and $33 million in its first six days of release, per Deadline. The film comes out mid-week on Wednesday for the Valentine's Day crowd and will also have the benefit of the following Monday President's Day holiday. Meanwhile, Sony's latest "Spider-Man" spin-off "Madame Web" is expected to pull in just $25 million during that same stretch. That would be a rough number for a standard opening weekend, but across six days? That's downright brutal.

The only upside for Sony here is that the studio reportedly didn't overspend on the film. Its budget is said to be in the $80 million range, making it far cheaper than most comic book adaptations these days, which often carry $200 million price tags. Even so, unless word-of-mouth is through the roof, it's difficult to see director S.J. Clarkson's take on this particular Marvel Comics character having long enough legs to justify to the expense. "Morbius," which was a critical disaster, opened to $39 million but petered out fast and topped out at just $167 million worldwide. It appears the studio's latest Marvel film is on a similar trajectory.

The numbers we're looking at are just early projections and a lot could change between now and mid-February. Even so, unless the projections for "Madame Web" skyrocket it's not going to make all that much of a difference if the movie somehow tops the charts when it opens.