Can A24's Priscilla Capture Some Of That Elvis Magic At The Box Office?

Next weekend will seemingly be one of the more quiet weekends at the box office of the fall season. While several new releases are indeed hitting theaters, it's sort of a calm before the storm before "The Marvels" arrives. But if there is one movie that seems like it could have a possible breakout run (relatively speaking), it's A24's "Priscilla." Directed by Sofia Coppola ("On the Rocks," "The Bling Ring"), the film will focus on the life of Priscilla Presley, the wife of Elvis Presley, one of the most beloved musicians of all time. Will that connection to the king of rock 'n roll translate to ticket sales? That's the big question.

Official box office tracking has not been revealed for the film, and it often isn't a thing at all for smaller movies. That said, the folks at Box Office Pro have "Priscilla" taking in anywhere between $3 and $8 million on opening weekend. Complicating matters is the fact that 1) it is tough to let general audiences know that this movie is at least kind of about Elvis even though his name isn't in the title and 2) several other movies are coming out on the same day. Coppola's latest will be opening against Met Ryan's new rom-com "What Happens Later" and the Daisy Ridley thriller "The Marsh King's Daughter."

One thing that might work in this movie's favor is the fact that moviegoers may still be a little high on Elvis Presley right now. Last year's biopic "Elivs," directed by Baz Luhrmann and distributed by Warner Bros., was a smash hit. Starring Austin Butler in the lead role, the film pulled in a hugely impressive $288 million worldwide against a budget in the $80 million range. One assumes the hope is that some of that box office magic will rub off on this film. Whether or not that works, in practice, remains to be seen.