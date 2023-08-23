Daisy Ridley Continues Her Strange Post-Star Wars Career In The Marsh King's Daughter Trailer

The trailer makes this feel more like a '90s or early 2000s thriller, the kind of movie that could be sold on the power of a couple of stars alone. Mendelsohn is doing what he does best here, playing up the role of the seedy villain. Meanwhile, this looks like a flavor we haven't seen from Ridley before, with her in a more grounded action role. We are going to be seeing more of this from her in the future though, with the actress set to star in the upcoming "Cleaner" as well. There's also a bit of a "Home Alone" situation going on here, with Ridley rigging up her house with traps to protect her from her estranged father. As for the specifics of the story, the synopsis reads as follows:

In the tense thriller "The Marsh King's Daughter," a woman with a secret past will venture into the wilderness she left behind to confront the most dangerous man she's ever met: her father. In the film, Helena's (Daisy Ridley) seemingly ordinary life hides a dark and dangerous truth: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh King (Ben Mendelsohn), the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. When her father escapes from prison, Helena will need to confront her past. Knowing that he will hunt for her and her family, Helena must find the strength to face her demons and outmaneuver the man who taught her everything she knows about surviving in the wild.

Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince, and Gil Birmingham round out the cast, with Teddy Schwarzman, Keith Redmon, and Mark L. Smith on board as producers. Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant") penned the screenplay.

"The Marsh King's Daughter" hits theaters on October 6, 2023.