Daisy Ridley Gets Her Own Die Hard With Cleaner, An Action Film From Director Martin Campbell
Daisy Ridley, best known as Rey in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, is getting the chance to shine as the star of her very own throwback action flick. What's more, she's working with the director of a couple of the best action movies of the last 30 years. Ridley is set to star as the lead in "Cleaner," which sounds very much like "Die Hard, but in London" with Martin Campell, of "Casino Royale" fame, in the director's chair. If I may? F*** yes.
According to Deadline, the action/thriller is being taken out to buyers at the Cannes Film Market, with plans to actually shoot the film in late summer. No word yet on who will be eyed to star alongside Ridley, but this marks one of her most flashy gigs since "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hit theaters in 2019. More importantly, she's getting the chance to kickass as the lead of an original action flick, which feels overdue. The synopsis for "Cleaner" reads as follows:
The timely action-thriller, set in present-day London, will see radical activists take over an energy company's annual gala at the Shard – the tallest skyscraper in Western Europe – seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by a zealous extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, Joey Locke (Daisy Ridley) – suspended 90 stories up on the outside of the building – to save those trapped inside and take down the killers, whilst also finding a way to bring the corrupt energy moguls to justice.
Daisy Ridley finally gets a chance to shine
Campbell, meanwhile, has an admittedly mixed resume, but when he's on fire, it's magical. He rebooted "James Bond" twice with great success, first with "GoldenEye" for Pierce Brosnan and then later again with "Casino Royale" for Daniel Craig. But for every great film, there is a baffling misfire, as he's also the man behind 2011's "Green Lantern" and, more recently, Liam Neeson's "Memory." Though "The Mask of Zorro" is not to be overlooked here either as evidence that he can get the job done. Let's just hope that guy shows up for this one. Campbell had this to say about it in a statement:
"Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting. Much of the film takes place on the side of the Shard – hundreds of feet up in the air – and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach churning, vertiginous experience. There isn't a more instinctive and powerful actress than Daisy right now to help us do just that. The majority of my movies have been thrillers and Cleaner is one of the best I've ever read."
Ridley has had a bit of a mixed bag of a career outside of "Star Wars" thus far. She starred in "Murder on the Orient Express," which was a sizable hit, but also suffered the huge flop that was "Chaos Walking." She's got several projects coming down the pipeline over the next couple of years, including "Sometimes I Think About Dying" and "The Marsh King's Daughter." She's also set to return as Rey in a New Jedi Order "Star Wars" movie from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. But first, she gets to kickass as a cleaning woman.
"Cleaner" does not currently have a release date set.