Daisy Ridley Gets Her Own Die Hard With Cleaner, An Action Film From Director Martin Campbell

Campbell, meanwhile, has an admittedly mixed resume, but when he's on fire, it's magical. He rebooted "James Bond" twice with great success, first with "GoldenEye" for Pierce Brosnan and then later again with "Casino Royale" for Daniel Craig. But for every great film, there is a baffling misfire, as he's also the man behind 2011's "Green Lantern" and, more recently, Liam Neeson's "Memory." Though "The Mask of Zorro" is not to be overlooked here either as evidence that he can get the job done. Let's just hope that guy shows up for this one. Campbell had this to say about it in a statement:

"Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting. Much of the film takes place on the side of the Shard – hundreds of feet up in the air – and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach churning, vertiginous experience. There isn't a more instinctive and powerful actress than Daisy right now to help us do just that. The majority of my movies have been thrillers and Cleaner is one of the best I've ever read."

Ridley has had a bit of a mixed bag of a career outside of "Star Wars" thus far. She starred in "Murder on the Orient Express," which was a sizable hit, but also suffered the huge flop that was "Chaos Walking." She's got several projects coming down the pipeline over the next couple of years, including "Sometimes I Think About Dying" and "The Marsh King's Daughter." She's also set to return as Rey in a New Jedi Order "Star Wars" movie from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. But first, she gets to kickass as a cleaning woman.

"Cleaner" does not currently have a release date set.