Several Major Hollywood Stars Have A $150 Million Proposal To Help End The Strike

A coalition of A-list stars is stepping up to try and end the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike, which is rapidly approaching the 100-day mark. Earlier this month, negotiations broke down between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), with the two sides not currently at the negotiating table. To help move the ball in the right direction, a new proposal has been put forth that would see Hollywood's top-earning actors shelling out $150 million over the next few years.

According to Deadline, George Clooney, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry, and Scarlett Johansson recently met with SAG leadership to figure out how to end the strike. Their proposal? They have offered to remove the current $1 million cap on SAG membership dues. This means that A-listers like Clooney or Johansson, who generally can earn millions per movie, would pay more into health benefits and other areas for the SAG-AFTRA membership. It's believed that would bring in more than $50 million annually during the length of the contract, which stretches three years.

The sticking point right now seems to be a sorely-needed, revamped streaming-based residual system, which the streamers and studios have been resisting. In an effort to make streaming residuals for actors a reality, these stars have also proposed a formula that would see the lowest actors on the totem pole as the first to be paid. The report states that SAG leadership brought the offer to its negotiating committee.