Squid Game Made Netflix Almost $1 Billion – And Its Creator Got Almost Nothing

Even if you aren't a Netflix subscriber, chances are you're at least aware of the existence of the South Korean series, "Squid Game." Officially the most popular series in the streamer's history, Hwang Dong-hyuk's culture-shifting show about 456 individuals playing children's games to the death in the hopes winning will pull them out of financial ruin dominated water cooler conversations for much of 2021. The series was history-making, receiving 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and winning six, including star Lee Jung-jae taking home the statue for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (the first time an Asian actor won the award for a non-English part).

The addictive survival thriller was produced by Netflix for about $2.4 million an episode, which is chump change compared to a series like "Stranger Things" (where season 4 cost a whopping $30 million per episode). But their investment paid off, as the Los Angeles Times estimates the show's success increased the company's value by about $900 million. With a promised second season, the questionable existence of a reality TV competition show spin-off, and tons of officially licensed merchandise, one could assume that Hwang Dong-hyuk would be able to swim in a vault of cash like Scrooge McDuck if he so desired.

Sadly, there is no golden piggy bank for the creative team behind "Squid Game," only the masked VIPs at Netflix who continue to profit off of their work. As the Los Angeles Times reported, part of Hwang's contract included forfeiture of all intellectual property rights and residuals. While some boot-licking jagoffs will undoubtedly side with Netflix under the guise of "smart plays" or whatever faux-financial advice their favorite mediocre podcast host is peddling that week, foregoing residuals or IP rights isn't the "cost of doing business," it's predatory behavior from an entertainment juggernaut.