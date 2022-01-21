Fans Of Squid Game Have Even More Korean Originals To Look Forward To On Netflix In 2022

Fans of Netflix's "Squid Game" series have plenty to celebrate, because the streaming giant just told them that there's plenty more where that came from. Netflix's half-billion dollar investment in Korean streaming content last year is paying dividends; "Squid Game" was a smash hit according to the stream service's (somewhat shady) viewership statistics, hooking the households of 142 million viewers and making it the most popular Netflix series of all time.

In the wake of its success, more Korean series followed as subscribers let the algorithm determine their next watch. Yeon Sang-ho's ("Train to Busan") supernatural series "Hellbound" and Choi Hang-yong's moon-based thriller series "The Silent Sea" (from a script by Park Eun-kyo, the screenwriter behind Bong Joon-ho's "Mother") have both gathered purchase in Netflix's viewership and on socials.

As any savvy streaming company would, Netflix is leaning further into the hot-ticket content with an announcement today that it would release over twenty Korean films and series this year. To date, it's the biggest slate move from the country and is projected to justify that half-billion dollar purse with impressive numbers (though no specific projections have been released as of yet). Citing an exponential growth in viewing hours for its Korean shows since 2019, Netflix's VP of Content for Korea, Don Kang, states that, "We are excited to continue collaborating with Korean storytellers to bring the K-wave to new heights."

Notable entries in the streaming service's Korean slate include "All of Us Are Dead," which positions Ground Zero of a zombie epidemic at a high school, and "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area," which adapts the hit Spanish heist series (and the second most popular non-English show after "Squid Game").

Here's Netflix's full 2022 Korean slate.