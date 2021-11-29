The Silent Sea Trailer: Gong Yoo And Bae Doona Survive An Abandoned Lunar Base In New Netflix Thriller

Netflix has been earning record numbers of viewership and engagement with their content, according to its own shady number-crunching. Whether or not you believe the statistics give you the full picture, it's undeniable that several of their Korean dramas have staked a considerable claim on the pop culture conversation in 2021. "Squid Game" achieved high honors with only nine episodes of its survivalist series, while zombie series "Kingdom" finds relevance in the time of COVID-19 (it also got a feature-length "sidequel" episode dropped this summer on the streaming service, a good episode by Isaac Feldberg's account). Yeon Sang-ho, director of "Train to Busan," brought forth another hell-on-earth opus with his "Hellbound" series, which /Film asserts is the logical next show for fans of "Squid Game" to watch. Across them all has been outstanding storytelling with stunning visuals and thorough social commentary — and Netflix is ready to serve up some more, with a trailer for you to check out below.

"The Silent Sea" is a sci-fi thriller series from Choi Hang-yong, adapted from his 2014 short film "The Sea of Tranquility" by Park Eun-kyo, the screenwriter of Bong Joon-ho's "Mother" (2010). Actor Jung Woo-sung ("Steel Rain") executive produces along with Artist Company. The mystery is focused on a team of scientists and military in the future, when earth is dry and no longer habitable, and colonized moons carry most of humanity. One such moon holds top-secret research information that the powers-that-be want, so a team is sent in. The synopsis, per Netflix:

During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.