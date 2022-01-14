All Of Us Are Dead Trailer: Netflix Doubles Down On Korean Zombies, This Time In High School

We're currently living through a renaissance of zombie cinema, and it's all due to brilliant creatives coming out of South Korea. Yeon Sang-ho's "Train to Busan" is largely considered to be one of the newest zombie masterpieces, sparking a slew of other great Korean zombie films like "#Alive," "Peninsula," "Rampant," "The Odd Family," and "The Wailing." Well, the Korean zombie takeover isn't slowing down anytime soon, and Netflix has got the goods. Based on the popular webtoon "Now at Our School" by Joo Dong-geun the upcoming series "All Of Us Are Dead" sees students at a Korean high school fighting for their lives as their school becomes ground zero for a zombie apocalypse after a science teacher makes a big, big mistake.

While all zombie films are inherently inspired by the American work of George A. Romero, "All Of Us Are Dead" is clearly rooted in and inspired by the Korean zombie films of recent years. At one point in the trailer, as zombies are wreaking havoc, someone asks "What's going on?" to which a student replies, "It's 'Train to Busan.'" These aren't shuffling mall ghouls — these are rabid, fast, and relentless cannibalistic machines. The series will contain eight episodes adapted by Cheon Seong-il and directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su. The series will drop on Netflix on January 28, 2022, and is sure to be a massive hit among horror fans.