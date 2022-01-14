All Of Us Are Dead Trailer: Netflix Doubles Down On Korean Zombies, This Time In High School
We're currently living through a renaissance of zombie cinema, and it's all due to brilliant creatives coming out of South Korea. Yeon Sang-ho's "Train to Busan" is largely considered to be one of the newest zombie masterpieces, sparking a slew of other great Korean zombie films like "#Alive," "Peninsula," "Rampant," "The Odd Family," and "The Wailing." Well, the Korean zombie takeover isn't slowing down anytime soon, and Netflix has got the goods. Based on the popular webtoon "Now at Our School" by Joo Dong-geun the upcoming series "All Of Us Are Dead" sees students at a Korean high school fighting for their lives as their school becomes ground zero for a zombie apocalypse after a science teacher makes a big, big mistake.
While all zombie films are inherently inspired by the American work of George A. Romero, "All Of Us Are Dead" is clearly rooted in and inspired by the Korean zombie films of recent years. At one point in the trailer, as zombies are wreaking havoc, someone asks "What's going on?" to which a student replies, "It's 'Train to Busan.'" These aren't shuffling mall ghouls — these are rabid, fast, and relentless cannibalistic machines. The series will contain eight episodes adapted by Cheon Seong-il and directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su. The series will drop on Netflix on January 28, 2022, and is sure to be a massive hit among horror fans.
All Of Us Are Dead Trailer
"Zombies should be in movies, not at our school," a character narrates over zombie carnage. The trailer packs one hell of a bloody punch, filled with gnawing, gnashing, and gruesome gore. While the zombie outbreak starts at the high school, the trailer shows that it quickly spreads to the general population, infecting the entire town, and who knows, maybe even the world. We get glimpses of the school's science teacher being interrogated about his relationship to the zombie outbreak, so there's a good chance the drama will be just as thrilling as watching our characters trying to survive.
Without the constraints of a train car or a train station, the zombies in "All Of Us Are Dead" are pretty wild to see. There's a young zombie girl crawling at rapid speed on her hands that is absolutely going to haunt me in my sleep, because I'm pretty sure she's crawling due to chopped off legs. There's no indication that this will be a one-off, so hopefully the streaming numbers are strong enough to constitute additional seasons. We've been long overdue for a quality zombie series, and "All Of Us Are Dead" looks like it may be just the thing we've needed.