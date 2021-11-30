Money Heist Is Getting A Spin-Off Series On Netflix
We are getting a spin-off of "Money Heist," the popular Spanish language Netflix series also known as "La Casa de Papel," according to Variety. The news reportedly came during an event for the series on Tuesday, with cast members taking part in a live question and answer session, "from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance."
Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin, announced that the series will be back with a spin-off about his character's origin story. The series will reportedly premiere on the streaming service in 2023.
If you're not familiar with the series, here is the info:
Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.
"Money Heist" stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), and Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá).
Other cast members include Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and more.
Bella Ciao
Not only are we getting a Berlin-based prequel series, but the site says "Squid Games" actor Park Hae-soo will play the role of Berlin in the Korean adaptation of "Money Heist." The series is so popular that the show made "Bella ciao," a 19th-century Italian anti-fascist protest song, a hit in Europe back in 2018.
Alonso said at the fan event:
"It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another ... Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations ... I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn ... The responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again."
The spinoff was announced on Twitter as well.
Este atraco llega a su fin... pero la historia continÃºa... BerlÃn 2023, solo en Netflix.
This heist might come to an end... But the story continues... Berlin 2023, only on Netflix.#LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/lANhx8Ayv4
— La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 30, 2021
Berlin might be a problematic character who died fairly early in the series, but obviously, there is more to see. The final season of "Money Heist" will premiere on Netflix on December 3, 2021.