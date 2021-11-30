Money Heist Is Getting A Spin-Off Series On Netflix

We are getting a spin-off of "Money Heist," the popular Spanish language Netflix series also known as "La Casa de Papel," according to Variety. The news reportedly came during an event for the series on Tuesday, with cast members taking part in a live question and answer session, "from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance."

Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin, announced that the series will be back with a spin-off about his character's origin story. The series will reportedly premiere on the streaming service in 2023.

If you're not familiar with the series, here is the info:

Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

"Money Heist" stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), and Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá).

Other cast members include Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and more.