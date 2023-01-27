Netflix Scraps Two Completed Films, Continuing Awful Industry Trend

Not so long ago, Netflix had the reputation for saving movies and TV shows. As the biggest streamer, Netflix was able to give closure to fans of "Arrested Development," "Lucifer," "Gilmore Girls," "Designated Survivor," and even "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" when their original networks couldn't (or wouldn't) bring those shows in for a landing.

On the movie side, Netflix famously took "The Cloverfield Paradox" off of Paramount's hands and they shocked the world by adding it to their service right after the film was announced via a Super Bowl trailer.

Those days might be long gone, though, as The Hollywood Reporter has gotten wind that Netflix is axing two of its original movies: "The Inheritance" and "House/Wife." Even in their glory days, Netflix was known to cancel their regular series without explanation or closure, so they've always had a foot in that typical Hollywood machine world, but now that Netflix is abandoning its own original movies, who's gonna be there to step up?

This comes on the heels of other streamers tightening the belt as the gold rush of streaming seems to be slowing down to a trickle. We all know about HBO Max unceremoniously shelving "Batgirl" and erasing even released shows from their platform.

Netflix was supposed to be the steady rock of streamers and now they're jettisoning their original content instead of releasing it, too.