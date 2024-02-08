Is Madame Web Going To Become The Next Superhero Bomb At The Box Office?

The box office is in desperate need of saving right now. January relied almost entirely on holdovers from 2023 like "Wonka" and "Anyone But You" to help get theaters by, with only a few new movies such as "Mean Girls" and "The Beekeeper" to liven up the joint. Unfortunately, films like "I.S.S." failed to connect with the general public. So, can the next Marvel superhero adventure be the hero we need right now? Maybe not. Sony's "Madame Web" is due to hit theaters on Valentine's Day and, while these comic book adaptations were money in the bank for well over a decade in Hollywood, times have changed. This, it appears, is going to play more like "Morbius" and less like "Venom."

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, "Madame Web" stars Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades of Grey") in the lead role with a supporting cast that includes Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria"), Isabela Merced ("Sweet Girl"), Emma Roberts ("American Horror Story"), and Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation"). It tells the story of a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future. Star power be damned, the numbers are, at present, not looking super-heroic. Box Office Pro has the film taking in between $20 and $29 million on its opening weekend. The film is opening mid-week, meaning it will have Wednesday and Thursday on its side as well. But it's also facing some competition in the form of a musical legend.

"Bob Marley: One Love" is also opening on the same day to get in on the robust holiday weekend as President's Day falls on the Monday after Valentine's Day. As we previously reported, early tracking has the biopic pulling in between $27 and $33 million through its first six days of release. Sony's latest "Spider-Man" spin-off, meanwhile, was looking at around $25 million during that same stretch. The edge, at least in the early going, went to "One Love."