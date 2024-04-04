Legendary Keeps The Spice Flowing, Reveals Dune 3 Development

Imagine being born with the gift of foresight and predicting decades ago that, one day, there would be a live-action "Dune" franchise. And not only would it prove accessible to mainstream audiences, but it would also end up becoming a genuine pop-culture event and eventually spawn three entire movies from one of our most talented filmmakers around. (Somewhere, David Lynch is fuming.) Well, the people have spoken and their wishes couldn't be clearer: more desert, more Arrakis, and more "Dune."

After opening weekend box office numbers for "Dune: Part Two" surpassed early tracking figures, boosted by positive critical responses (including /Film's review by Chris Evangelista) and word of mouth spreading from fan screenings, the obvious has finally become official. Legendary announced that, essentially, it loves money and would like to remain in the money-making business by giving the green light to a third "Dune" movie, which is currently untitled. All signs point to "Dune: Messiah," but until that's been made official, it's merely speculation.

The announcement was hidden in a piece from Variety discussing Villeneuve's next project, an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's Pulitzer Prize finalist "Nuclear War: A Scenario." The director will tackle this adaptation after he completes his long-awaited trilogy, making this the "definitive" adaptation in the minds of most fans. Per Variety, "Legendary also confirmed that it is working with Villeneuve to develop a third 'Dune' film."