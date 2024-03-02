David Lynch's Dune Was A Box Office Bomb That Killed A Would-Be Franchise

"When I finished the novel. I was just knocked out." Those are the words of filmmaker David Lynch, of "Twin Peaks" and "Eraserhead" fame. The director said this in 2021 reflecting on reading Frank Herbert's "Dune" for the first time. That is, in no small part, why he decided to sign on to direct an adaptation of the novel that had been kicking around Hollywood for years. Unfortunately, for various reasons, Lynch's version was doomed to fail.

"I'd seen 'Star Wars,' of course; but to be honest, I wasn't all that crazy about it," Lynch, who had been eyed to potentially direct "Return of the Jedi," said in that same interview. "Dune was different; it had believable characterizations and depth. In many ways, Herbert had created an internal adventure, one with a lot of emotional and physical textures. And I love textures." Lynch's passion for the material was evident but Herbert's sweeping sci-fi epic was challenging for Denis Villeneuve to tackle even with all of today's technology to bring that universe to life. In 1984? Lynch had far too many limitations to overcome.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we look back at Lynch's film in honor of the release of "Dune: Part Two." We look back at how this version came to be, the challenge of trying to squeeze this sweeping story into a two-hour film, how producer Dino De Laurentiis' penny-pinching became a serious problem for the production, what happened when the movie hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?