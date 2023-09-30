Everything Wrong With 1984's Dune

David Lynch's version of "Dune" was released in 1984, and, with its erratic pace and variety of alternate, often unsanctioned versions, it's been notorious ever since. While your mileage will vary on whether or not it holds any of the weight of Frank Herbert's epic novel, it's a remarkable achievement to get a story critics still call unfilmable off the ground. Lynch's version is emphatically his in the right and weirdest of places. Ask a hardcore sci-fi movie fan if they remember the time a prisoner had to milk a cat to get the antidote he needs to live, then watch their face smooth over as they recall the horrifying memory. That's definitely a thing that happens in David Lynch's "Dune."

We're still waiting to see if that shot makes it into Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two." Tragically, probably not. Villeneuve did give us that creepy spider humanoid, though. Anyway, cat antidote milk isn't the only oddity to come out of Lynch's vision. It's a fantastically imaginative movie, approached with the right mindset. We're going to go over some of what's wrong with it, but that's no shade. We love this film. "Dune" is its own feverish spice dream. It does have some big flaws, however, and that's what we're going to sift through.