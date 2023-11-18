Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Original Child's Play?

Unleashed on theaters in 1988, director Tom Holland's "Child's Play" introduced America to Chucky, a My Buddy-like doll inhabited by the soul of a foul-mouthed serial killer. Equal parts absurd and frightening, that first movie spawned six sequels, a remake, and a TV series. Of all the iconic '80s horror villains, he's the only one still written by his original creator, Don Mancini. As such, the TV series has brought back many actors and characters from throughout the franchise's history, in an increasingly complicated — and refreshingly LGBTQ-positive — narrative of epic proportions. A narrative that involves Devon Sawa playing multiple roles, for some reason.

Fans of the show know where some of the original film's cast members ended up, but what about the rest? Shot in Chicago, "Child's Play" made use of several local stage talents, as well as a few veteran actors and familiar faces. Can you guess who went on to become a food podcaster, who sells their own strains of weed, which one could definitely kick your ass, and which one has been in serious trouble with the law?

Read on to find out what became of the cast of the original "Child's Play."