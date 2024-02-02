Does Dune 2 End With A Cliffhanger? Denis Villeneuve Has The Answer (Sort Of)

Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film version of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic "Dune" ended when House Harkonnen successfully infiltrated the palace stronghold of Arrakkeen, killing off most of House Atreides and seizing control of the planet Arrakis' valuable natural resources. The head of House Atreides, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) died during the assault, trying to assassinate Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). Leto's wife Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and his semi-psychic son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) were forced to flee into the wild Arrakis deserts, only occupied by the Fremen, a tribe of survivors who live at the whims of whatever galactic superpower controls Arrakis at any given time. The movie ends with Paul and Jessica earning the respect of the Fremen and being welcomed, tentatively, into their ranks.

In Herbert's original book, this only happens about halfway through. The story continued to see Paul grow among the Fremen, proving himself to be a chosen one of prophecy — the Kwisatz Haderach — destined to overthrow the Harkonnens and retake Arrakis for the Fremen. The second half of Herbert's novel will be adapted to the big screen in "Dune: Part Two," due in theaters on March 1, 2024. "Dune: Part Two" will introduce key players like the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), and Paul's Harkonnen counterpart Feyd Rautha (Austin Butler). We'll also see a relationship develop between Paul and the Fremen warrior Chani (Zendaya), a character only barely seen in "Part One."

"Dune: Part Two" is reported to be 165 minutes, so one might presume Villeneuve will finally close out the events of the first "Dune" novel. Or will Villeneuve get cheeky and end "Part Two" with another sequel tease or cliffhanger? He explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. Short answer: mmmmaybe.