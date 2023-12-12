The New Dune: Part 2 Trailer Is All About War, Intrigue, And Spice

Of the many, many casualties of the AMPTP dragging out the SAG-AFTRA strike far longer than it ever needed to be, perhaps none hit quite as hard as the news that "Dune: Part Two" would be pushed back to March of 2024. An epic of this magnitude deserves the full-court press treatment that could only come from the entire ensemble cast promoting the sequel through every possible venue, so the move was an understandable one. But between the pandemic constantly disrupting the release of Denis Villeneuve's 2021 predecessor and now the strike affecting "Part Two," it'd be easy to think that some cosmic entity out there apparently has it out for this sci-fi/fantasy series.

But praise Shai Hulud, because that wait has just gotten a little less difficult to manage. Warner Bros. has only just released a new trailer for the upcoming "Dune: Part Two," and, by the looks of it, the spice is continuing to flow, Paul Atreides' destiny is rapidly approaching the point of no return, and nothing short of rampant political intrigue and all-out war appears to be on the horizon. The desert world of Arrakis and its Fremen inhabitants have already been through a lot during the previous adventure, but that looks like a walk in the park compared to what's coming next.

Check out the new trailer above!