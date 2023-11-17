Dune 2 Will Let The Spice Flow In Theaters A Bit Earlier Than We Thought

Rejoice, moviegoers and sci-fi fans! "Dune: Part Two" just moved up its release date according to The Hollywood Reporter. The blockbuster sequel to 2021's "Dune" is only moving by a smidge compared to the considerable release calendar move the movie already made, but this news still means fans of the franchise will finally get to see the movie 2 weeks earlier than anticipated. "Dune: Part Two" was most recently set for a March 15, 2024 release date, but now it'll be hitting theaters on March 1, 2024 instead.

The movie has been reshuffled several times before: it was initially set for an October 2023 release, but was pushed back a month before being pushed forward two weeks for an early November 2023 date. The musical chairs continued this August, when the movie was pushed back four months. This decision was prompted by the then-ongoing Hollywood strikes, which meant that stars like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya wouldn't be available to walk the red carpet or do any promotion ahead of release. Now that both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA have gotten deals, the movie is once more free to move around the release schedule.