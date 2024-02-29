Dune: Part Two Ending Explained: Be Careful Of Messiahs

This article contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two."

Frank Herbert's "Dune" is one of the most influential and praised science-fiction books of all time. Herbert's novel is a fun space adventure that also contains complex themes, a poignant message about the dangers of messiahs, meticulous worldbuilding that few writers have ever replicated, and nuanced characters, all while being weird as heck.

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One" (aka simply "Dune") did a great job of making Herbert's story feel like a true cinematic event — one with an eye for giant spectacle and stunning cinematography. The filmmaker's "Dune: Part Two" only doubles down on the themes from the first part, resulting in what Chris Evangelista described in his review for /Film as "one of the bleakest blockbusters ever made."

But as fantastic and full of action as the movie is, "Dune: Part Two" also has a very dense narrative that feels more like a companion to the original book than an adaptation, dropping plenty of elements, characters, and whole storylines. This is where we come in. If the incredible sight of massive sandworms riding into battle distracted you and made you miss something, or if you want to double-check your take on the movie (or if you simply want to relive the spectacle of it all), this is how the ending of "Dune: Part Two" goes down.