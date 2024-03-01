Austin Butler's Dune: Part Two Voice Demands Further Examination

"Dune" brought us the pale and terrifying villains of House Harkonnen. The enormous, pale, floating Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) leads the house that stands in stark opposition to House Atreides, putting him in direct conflict with the surviving Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who is seeking to strike back in the wake of his father's death and the fall of his family's power. Standing alongside the Baron is the savage Glossu "The Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista), the Baron's nephew who has something to prove in "Dune: Part Two" after failing House Harkonnen in quite a humiliating fashion. That's why the Baron calls upon Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler), another nephew who may have the ferocious, sadistic warrior's instinct required to keep Paul Atreides from becoming the revolutionary leader who threatens their stronghold in the "Dune" universe.

The role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is on the complete other end of the spectrum from Austin Butler's Oscar-nominated performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's stylish biopic. Not only did Butler's performance in "Dune: Part Two" require a dramatic physical transformation, giving him the Harkonnen's signature pale skin and shaved head, but Butler put on an entirely different kind of voice to play the character. Thankfully, Butler shed the Elvis voice that stuck with him long after production on "Elvis," with the help of a dialect coach who helped him lose it for the "Masters of the Air" series on Apple TV+, and he fully transformed into a horrifying individual in order to bring the intimidating and deadly Feyd-Rautha to life for director Denis Villeneuve.

With Stellan Skarsgård serving as his familial leader, Butler adopted the voice and speaking cadence of the experienced actor (who has starred in everything from "The Hunt for Red October" to "Good Will Hunting" to "Mamma Mia!"). The vocal performance makes him sound like the twisted brother of "The Northman" star Alexander Skarsgård, and it's one hell of a performance. How did he pull it off?