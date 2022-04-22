Jon Bernthal Has Thoughts About Method Acting, And He's Right

Acting is a pretty unique career, with a variety of ways to approach any given role. One tactic for getting into character is called "method acting," developed by Russian actor and theater founder Konstantin Stanislavski around the turn of the 20th century. Stanislavski's "method" was based in authenticity and understanding, demanding that the performer put themselves in the mindset of their character as much as possible. Unfortunately, a century later, method acting has become something else, with performers staying "in character" the entire time they're on set, or worse, the entire time they're working on a production. While some of these method performances have been recognized as great works of art, like Robert DeNiro in "Cape Fear" or Heath Ledger in "The Dark Knight," they have also led to problems for performers in their personal lives and caused issues on set. Just look at the repeat offenses of Jared Leto, who uses method acting as an excuse to be the world's biggest pain in the rear.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter looking back on the history of "The Wire," actor Jon Bernthal — who actually studied in Moscow at the very theater that Stanislavski founded — had some choice words about method acting and its use in Hollywood. Bernthal gives it all in every performance, but even he thinks that the idea of staying in character off-camera for long stretches is, well, indulgent and kind of silly.