Jared Leto Repeatedly Freaked Out The Morbius Crew With His Method Acting, To No One's Surprise
Here we go again.
You know the drill by this point: Jared Leto has a new film coming out (in this case, Sony Pictures' "Morbius"), which means it's time for his co-workers to carry on about his method acting and how committed he was to his role during filming. This eye-rolling trend really began with the promotional tour for David Ayer's "Suicide Squad," in which Leto's co-stars went on and on about how "terrifying" he was as the Joker and how they never met him out of character on the movie's set. Leto himself lent credence to these claims until they started to backfire on him, at which point he insisted the stories about him doing flat-out uncouth things like sending his "Suicide Squad" cast-mates anal beads and used condoms were "not true."
Having (maybe) learned his lesson from the blowback over "Suicide Squad," Leto was a little more coy while discussing his acting methods for "Morbius" with Variety. The actor stars in the Marvel Comics adaptation as Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disease who accidentally turns himself into a type of vampire while trying to cure his condition. Explaining his approach to portraying Dr. Morbius prior to his vampiric transformation, Leto kept it simple:
"I don't want to get too specific because I'd like to keep some of that for myself. But I leaned in — no pun unintended. I'm a sucker for a pun, but I didn't mean that. I worked with people who had this specific physical challenge and modeled it after that."
'I got scared for Jared'
/Film contributor Kayleigh Donaldson recently wrote an excellent piece about why we need to stop romanticizing the idea of actors torturing themselves to play Batman villains like the Joker, aptly describing Leto's behavior on the "Suicide Squad" set as "less the actions of a dedicated actor and more an example of workplace harassment." So far, though, it sounds like Leto limited his method acting on "Morbius" to his own physical self, like the way he used crutches and contorted his body to portray Dr. Morbius in his human state. "I remember fearing for this guy's spine," his co-star Adria Arjona told Variety. "There should have been a physical therapist on call."
"Morbius" director Daniel Espinosa ("Safe House," "Life") similarly mentioned being most concerned about Leto harming himself with his antics, stating, "I got scared for Jared. He really commits. You have to watch out for it." He went on to cite a specific scene where, by the sound of it, the vampiric Morbius shatters some glass while leaping or soaring about. "I could sense the crew backed off," he noted, describing Leto's acting in the scene as "a bit spooky."
Leto, for better or worse, seems to have recognized that nothing gets you more attention than doing the most acting, the actual quality of your performance aside. (See also: His use of prosthetics and an Italian accent that's one step removed from Mario in the "Super Mario" video games in the film "House of Gucci.") We'll see how that works for him this time around when "Morbius" finally arrives in theaters on April 1, 2022.