Jared Leto Repeatedly Freaked Out The Morbius Crew With His Method Acting, To No One's Surprise

/Film contributor Kayleigh Donaldson recently wrote an excellent piece about why we need to stop romanticizing the idea of actors torturing themselves to play Batman villains like the Joker, aptly describing Leto's behavior on the "Suicide Squad" set as "less the actions of a dedicated actor and more an example of workplace harassment." So far, though, it sounds like Leto limited his method acting on "Morbius" to his own physical self, like the way he used crutches and contorted his body to portray Dr. Morbius in his human state. "I remember fearing for this guy's spine," his co-star Adria Arjona told Variety. "There should have been a physical therapist on call."

"Morbius" director Daniel Espinosa ("Safe House," "Life") similarly mentioned being most concerned about Leto harming himself with his antics, stating, "I got scared for Jared. He really commits. You have to watch out for it." He went on to cite a specific scene where, by the sound of it, the vampiric Morbius shatters some glass while leaping or soaring about. "I could sense the crew backed off," he noted, describing Leto's acting in the scene as "a bit spooky."

Leto, for better or worse, seems to have recognized that nothing gets you more attention than doing the most acting, the actual quality of your performance aside. (See also: His use of prosthetics and an Italian accent that's one step removed from Mario in the "Super Mario" video games in the film "House of Gucci.") We'll see how that works for him this time around when "Morbius" finally arrives in theaters on April 1, 2022.