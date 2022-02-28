Morbius Trailer Breakdown: Jared Leto's Conflicted Marvel Antihero Arrives

More than two years (!) after the first trailer for the movie arrived, Sony Pictures has released what is being billed as the final trailer for "Morbius," the studio's latest Marvel Comics adaptation. This is cut from a similar cloth as "Venom," with Sony utilizing the characters connected to Spider-Man that it has at its disposal to create solo franchises that can exist (mostly) divorced from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. Soon enough, we'll see if Jared Leto's Living Vampire can have the same amount of gas in the tank with the moviegoing masses as Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector.

With this final trailer, Sony is throwing it all at the wall with a two-minute, action-packed, vampire-filled bit of footage. To try and make some sense of it all, we're going to break down the footage in detail and see what we can learn about what this movie is going to be, and where it exists within the larger Marvel multiverse. Let's dig in, shall we?