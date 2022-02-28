Morbius Final Trailer: A New Marvel Legend (Finally) Arrives

Well, at least we don't have to endure that extremely tired "I am Venom" tag at the end of the last and overplayed trailer anymore, right? Granted, that has nothing on the original trailer that recently hit its two year anniversary earlier in 2022, but maybe someday we'll look back and laugh at the collective cabin fever we all suffered while waiting for "Morbius" to finally release in theaters. That day is closer than ever, as this latest and final full-length trailer reminds us.

"Morbius" stars Jared Leto as the eponymous doctor with an insatiable taste for blood, directed by Daniel Espinosa ("Safe House," "Life") from a script by the writing duo of Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless ("Dracula Untold," "Gods of Egypt," "Power Rangers," "Lost in Space"). The vampire movie marks new ground for Sony's comic book franchise, as shown most recently with a featurette delving into the "lore of Morbius," with the character having started off as a Spider-Man villain before ultimately evolving into something more closely resembling an antihero. That question of morality and deciding whether to embrace the monster within the man is given ample screen time in this final trailer, as the studio undoubtedly hopes to tap into some of the darker appeal that defines more popular and well-known (and similarly bat-obsessed) superhero characters like, well, Batman.

It remains to be seen how this gamble will pay off, but at this point everyone can probably agree that they just want this movie to release already. That'll finally happen as "Morbius" flies its way into theaters on April 1, 2022.