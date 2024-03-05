One Of Dune: Part Two's Creepier Moments Was Improvised By Austin Butler

Denis Villeneuve's new hit film "Dune: Part Two" sees the rise of a villain not glimpsed in "Dune: Part One." In the film, the evil Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), having lost faith in his nephew Rabban (Dave Bautista) and his ability to exterminate the Fremen on Arrakis, turns to his far more sociopathic, aggressive nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), a young man with no remorse and a murderous streak a mile wide. A large section of "Dune: Part Two" is devoted to describing Feyd's horrible evil, with several Bene Gesserit witches noting that he can only be controlled through flattery and sexuality, not conscience. Feyd is a violent, walking id, and the film ultimately culminates in a knife fight between him and the Messianic Paul Atreaides (Timothée Chalamet).

In David Lynch's eccentric 1984 "Dune" adaptation, rock star Sting played Feyd, and there is a notorious scene wherein Sting emerges from a bizarre, sci-fi steam bath wearing nothing but leather bikini bottoms with weird hip wings. In that scene, the Baron (Kenneth McMillan) looks at his nephew with unbridled incestuous lust. In Lynch's version of the story, the Baron doesn't just have faith in Feyd's ruthlessness but also clearly favors him for sexual reasons.

In Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," the incest angle is erased. Instead, the baron's concubines are all women, and his affection for Feyd is purely political.

... Except for one scene wherein Feyd kisses the Baron. Late in the film, when Feyd had risen to power, he parts from his uncle, but not before laying one right on his mouth. This, it seems, wasn't in Villeneueve and Jon Spaihts' script. That moment was improvised by Butler. In a red-carpet interview with Access Hollywood, the "Elvis" actor expressed gratitude that Skarsgård went along with it.