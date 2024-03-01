Dune: Part Two's Biggest Weapon Isn't A Sandworm – It's Christopher Walken

Mild spoilers for "Dune: Part Two" follow.

"Dune: Part Two" is loaded with hot young stars — Timothée Chalamet! Zendaya! Austin Butler! Florence Pugh! And nestled among all these new Hollywood faces is someone from the old school: Christopher Walken. When Walken joined the "Dune: Part Two" cast as Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe, I was thrilled. Not because I'm overly familiar with "Dune" lore (I've never read any of the books), but because the prospect of seeing Christopher Walken in a big sci-fi epic as the "Emperor of the Known Universe" sounded pretty damn cool.

Sure enough, Walken shows up in "Dune: Part Two" and walks away with every brief scene he has. It's not a big role. It's not a showy role. But Walken, sporting puffy white hair and a hang-dog expression, has such gravitas, such heft as a performer, that he makes a meal of every tiny morsel. In a way, the film is weaponizing what we know about Walken as an actor. At this point in his long career, we kind of have an idea of what to expect from Walken — and it's usually something slightly weird and off-kilter, with maybe a little dancing thrown in for good measure (Walken is a trained dancer). The actor is arguably best known for the very unique way he handles dialogue, emphasizing words in unexpected ways. It's the reason why there are a million crappy Christopher Walken impersonations out there.

But "Dune: Part Two" reminds us there's more to Christopher Walken than a weird voice.