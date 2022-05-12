Fatboy Slim's Weapon Of Choice Music Video Predicted Christopher Walken's Dune 2 Casting

In the lyrics for "Weapon of Choice," Fatboy Slim references both the weird sand walk done by the Fremen to avoid being snacked on by sandworms and the powers of "the Voice," which Paul Atreides learns to wield:

"Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice Walk without rhythm, It won't attract the worm If you walk without rhythm, ah, you never learn, yeah"

Jonze previously directed Fatboy Slim's video for "Praise You," which shows a fake troupe of dancers doing a flashmob performance, with Jonze as their loony leader. For "Weapon of Choice," he wanted to do another dance video but significantly more professional. He remembered seeing Walken dancing on "Saturday Night Live," and one of the greatest pop culture moments ever was born. Walken even does a version of the sand walk in the video, sashaying from side to side to the music, which I guess technically makes him walking with the rhythm, but who's gonna tell him that?

"Dune Part 2" starts filming this summer, and Florence Pugh has been cast as the Emperor's daughter Princess Irulan, making "Dune Part 2" one of the most stacked casts outside of "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie." If the marketing team has a lick of smarts, they'll find a way to get the cast to do the dance with Walken for Instagram or TikTok or something. It's been more than two decades, but I'll bet Walken still has the moves. Not only that, but I really want to see Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and the rest of the "Dune" cast trying to dance as smoothly as Walken does in the music video. After all, they have to learn how to not attract the worm, too.