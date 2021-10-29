Dune Editor Joe Walker Is The Voice Teaching You About The Sand Walk [Exclusive]

Editors are always a source for some of the most fascinating insights into any given movie, seen most recently in Andrew Weisblum's comments on editing "The French Dispatch." /Film's Jack Giroux spoke with the editor of "Dune," Joe Walker, who is known for editing "12 Years a Slave," "Black Hat," and "Widows" and has also been a regular collaborator with director Denis Villeneuve on films such as "Sicario," "Arrival," and "Blade Runner 2049." But while he provides a wealth of information in the full interview, "Dune" fans may be interested to know that Walker also found himself lending his voice to the narrator of the "filmbooks" that Paul Atreides watches and listens to find out as much about Arrakis life and customs as possible.

How'd that happen? Well, it turns out it was only meant to be temporary. While commenting on how he and Villeneuve chose to establish the Fremen early in the film, Walker said:

"I think the most important thing is to set them up really well with the books. They set up the idea of the Fremen very early, and we had that battle scene at the beginning where you see the culture in some small way at the beginning, and you're seeing it also because it's through a tourist guide. I don't know if you know, but I am the voice of the film for some reason. At first, it was a temp track.

Yeah. I'm Denis' go-to for the voice of British imperialism, I think [Laughs]."

One of my favorite examples of a blockbuster needing a distinguished-sounding voice full of gravitas in order to blatantly dump exposition is Richard Kiley in "Jurassic Park." ("Spared no expense!") This, however, accomplishes exactly the same thing ... but without the need for a famous and expensive actor. After listening to that downright enchanting voice during those scenes in "Dune," I never would've guessed it was anyone less than a professional voice actor. The more you know!

Feel free to pull out this tidbit at your next Halloween party, folks.