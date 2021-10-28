The French Dispatch Editor Andrew Weisblum On Crafting Wes Anderson's Films [Interview]

You and Wes Anderson don't have a rulebook, so what sort of experimenting did you want to do with "The French Dispatch"?

One of the things I think that's pretty bold and obvious about the movie is that the stark choices between what's black and white and what's color and what's happening visually, graphically, the different aspect ratios and formats that he chose. A lot of people have asked me if there was a theoretical behind that or an approach that was articulated in terms of rules of where things were black and white in color. There really wasn't. It was mostly looking for vibe and dynamics and what we thought would work best in different formats and what would give us the most dynamic contrast from moment to moment and punctuate certain things, and playing around with smaller frames against larger frames and mimicking certain ideas of the layout of a magazine, but in film form. There wasn't a rule book for it. We were just figuring it out as we went along.

So just having fun?

Basically, yeah. Exactly. There was room to play and experiment and do certain random things that if we just liked it, sometimes there wasn't even a reason for it. You just did.

How about the translation subtitles?

All the translation subtitles, all that stuff was mostly just by being bored with trying to figure out how to lay it out on the bottom and make people read it. It's just playing with that more for fun as a graphic element instead of exposition element and almost not even caring what it is that you're meant to read, but more the jazz of it all and make it visually exciting instead of informational. That was one thing we played around with early on and found new ways to lay it out. But there's one speech that Lea has in the jail set, in the electrocution room that we totally riffed that one day just for fun. I just tried it up top and then moved it around, and then Wes started playing around with the order of the lines and that was just us playing with it.

What is unique about finding the pace and rhythm of his movies?

I think that this is an interesting one because it's got these different stories that are their own films. They're still very much Wes' signature, but they have their own feelings to them and their own rhythms to them. It's finding the ways to make them find their own music and punctuation where the pauses are, where the pauses are completely removed and playing around with tiny, minuscule adjustments to timing in a joke or inside a frame or in between shots. That's how we attack it. Sometimes it's just like a little two-frame adjustment in it. Suddenly, the scene works the course.

Obviously, a major part of your job is crafting the performances. Some editors say there's always a moment or two that defines how they see a performance and cut it together. Was that ever your experience?

It's interesting because that's different, again, depending on the story and of course, the actor. Let's say, the Rosenthaler story, we had an animatic and the actors had seen it, a lot of the stuff was influenced by that. But then of course, Jeffrey Wright's stuff has all the music to it. So, it's just finding the clearest and strongest performances not just in the visual take, but every line and collaging them together. But then, there are also ones that are more freeform, like the stuff with Timothée [Chalamet]and Fran[ces Dormand]. I don't want to say it's improvised, but it was less dictated by storyboards or animatic and more freeform in how it was shot. We had to find those a little bit more as an exploration process.