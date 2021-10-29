Dune Editor Joe Walker On Finding The Rhythms In Editing, Narrating The Sand Walk Guide [Interview]

You trained early on as a musician. How do your instincts for music, especially your handle on pacing and rhythm, help in an editing room?

It's been my ambition to bring musicality into editing. I always respect it when I see it in others. It is a hard thing to define because the rhythm isn't necessarily an auditory thing. It's a combination of many departments, the work of many departments. There's the rhythm of a shot itself, of the composition, and then there's the rhythm of the speed of that shot. Then there is a rhythm of the performance within it. And then, there's the sound effect that goes with it. And then Hans' music that is on top of it. I have tentacles going out into all these wonderful departments and together we're building a rhythm. With this team on "Dune," we're all very well-rehearsed. We have worked together a lot. I mean, my first collaboration with Hans Zimmer was in 1988 when I was a mere pup.

What did you both make together in 1988?

It was an amazing television series on the BBC, called "First Born." Charles Dance played a religious scientist, a scientist who happened to be Catholic. And he's conducting an experiment to create a hybrid human gorilla. It sounds terribly silly, but actually, Hans wrote the most amazing score, which elevated it. I remember also the director talking about how Hans talked about music in a way that is very filmmaker-friendly, because you may not understand that what you want is a chord modulation, or you want something to sound like a chorale. People don't tend to know those words, but he has a way of relating all of that to filmmaking.

It's a long collaboration and we're very aware of each other's rhythms. In a funny way, I kind of hear or feel a rhythm sometimes that I'm responding to underlining some scenes that I cut. I can't express it. I'm always hoping that the music is going to pick it up, and it always excels that expectation by so far.

I'll just be very specific and say, for example, there's a scene with the first time you encounter the sand worm, which is a scene where Paul Atreides goes out with Duke Leto and Liet-Kynes. They go out into the desert and they see a spice harvester being attacked by a worm. I cut that without music, totally without music. And then we built up the sound effects. And then at some point our amazing music editors came along and they did the fantastic job of pounding drums that helped define where the major beats and turning points of the scene would be, musically. And then Hans went and wrote it completely differently. He wrote it as an encounter with God. It's something beautiful and spiritual and totally in counterpoint to the action, which is taken care of by what we see and what we hear in terms of sound effects.

I'm just saying, I'm happy trying to find a very musical, very rhythmic cut. I think "Dune" is super rhythmic. I mean, that's the key to the editing of it, the fascinating rhythm of it.

There's such a graceful, hypnotic effect to the movies you and Denis have done. How do you both achieve that effect?

First of all, Denis is really into editing. I think that's clear, and he takes it very seriously. We spend a lot of time trying things out and sometimes to do with clarity and economy, storytelling, momentum, being able to pick up a small detail, especially in this epic story to celebrate the tiny moments, intimate moments, whether that's a hand on a neck, whether it's a beetle crawling on a hand, and setting those up, so that they payoff later. Certainly, there's a rhythm to those images. I always feel that, although his films have great dialogue and great action sequences, of course, they also thrive with what I describe as a very brain stem-y approach.

There are images where you don't need to see everybody's face. You can just see the hand on the back of the neck and you get the context that it's a woman who's abandoning her life on a planet in the face of peril, while the servants are in the background and everything about the history of this family has been packed away in crates and shipped. At this moment of tremendous anxiety, this reassuring hand comes in and you can see from the expression, the level of trust between these two people. I mean, how do you write that? It's a brain stem-y image. I think it's one of many in this film that resonate because they're very sensory and very immersive. As an editor, I'm always trying to make sure of the platform for that, so that you can really appreciate that.