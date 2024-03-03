How Fremen Get Down Off The Sandworms In Dune, According To The Books

Frank Herbert's "Dune" novels and their cinematic adaptations impressed two things upon pop culture consciousness that exist well beyond the franchise. One is that "the spice must flow," referring to the eternal need for spice melange, an incredibly powerful powder that powers starships and gives the Bene Gesserit their psychic abilities. The other is that sandworms, while terrifying, are also supremely cool. The idea of riding them around the desert like the galaxy's biggest, freakiest surfboards is even cooler. So it makes sense that one of the most epic scenes in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" features Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) going through the Fremen rite of passage and catching a ride on his very first sandworm.

Villeneuve has compared sandworm travel to "a very, very intense Uber," though I'm pretty sure Uber drivers don't generally turn around and try to swallow you whole.

We get to see a fair bit of sandworm riding in "Dune: Part Two," but one thing we never see is how people disembark from their less-than-friendly mounts. It's not like you can just tell the sandworm to pull over at your stop, or park and roll up a set of those airplane-boarding stairs. So, how exactly does someone get off of a freaking sandworm once they've gotten on? The answer is in Herbert's follow-up novel to "Dune" and "Dune: Messiah," "Children of Dune," and Villeneuve apparently has a plan on how exactly he would do it if he gets the chance to adapt "Dune: Messiah."