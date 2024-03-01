Dune: Part Two's Spice Is Never Properly Explained, So Let Us Do It For You

The first thing to know about the spice melange is that it is said to taste and smell like cinnamon. Beyond that, though, it is also a huge sign of wealth and influence in the known universe, mixed with food and drinks. The more spice is part of your daily life, the more influence it means you have. (It's also a not-subtle-at-all allegory for oil.)

The spice also has practical uses beyond just making food taste better, of course.

First, the melange serves as a drug that helps slow down the aging process and can vastly extend the life of those who take it. It is also used to expand the human consciousness, awakening the parts of our brains we don't use and giving the user expanded senses. In certain individuals, the spice can lead to prescience — seeing the past, present, and future — which is why it's crucial for the religious order known as the Bene Gesserit and also for the Spacing Guild.

This is why the spice is not just a luxury, but absolutely vital for the known universe, because it gives the former group the power of clairvoyance, and to the latter it allows the ability to navigate through space.

Granted, it is still very much a drug, and it has side effects. For one, the spice is very addictive, and it can change your physicality. Sustained use leads to eyes becoming a deep blue color at best, and bizarre mutations at worst — such as with the Guild Navigators.

For the Fremen, who have all the spice access they could possibly want, it is part of every aspect of their culture. They use it in clothing, on paper, and in explosives.