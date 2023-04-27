Léa Seydoux Is A 'Secret Agent' Of The Bene Gesserit In Dune 2

As the Great Houses fight among themselves and the Padishah Emperor lords over them all, the true power in the world of "Dune" lies with the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood. Empowered by ancestral memory, superhuman mental abilities, and weapons like the Voice, the Sisterhood has agents all over the galaxy and plots to plant prophecies, engineer genetic outcomes through breeding programs, and generally shape the future of humanity according to their will — ostensibly, to create stability and steer away from chaos.

"Dune: Part Two" will introduce a new member of the Bene Gesserit: Lady Margot Fenring, played by Léa Seydoux. As readers of Frank Herbert's original novel will know, and as director Denis Villeneuve explains in a new Vanity Fair feature, Margot "will be a secret agent in the movie" and is "a character full of surprises."

In the book, Margot's presence is actually felt a lot earlier; she sends Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) a coded message warning her of the imminent betrayal of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and the planned assassination attempt on Jessica's son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet). This element was cut from the first movie, however — presumably to streamline the story, since Lady Margot's warning doesn't change the course of events.

Lady Margot is married to Count Hasimir Fenring, a character whose casting hasn't yet been confirmed, but is widely speculated to be the role played by Tim Blake Nelson.