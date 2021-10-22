Rebecca Ferguson Says Her Dune Voice Was Basically 'Donald Duck Sounds'

It's always interesting to hear the offbeat techniques that actors use to get in the right headspace for their scenes. Ferguson's comments bring to mind Matthew McConaughey, whose own chest-thumping warm-up chant made its way into "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Rest assured, while Ferguson may have gotten in touch with her inner Donald Duck to warm up, the actual Voice that Lady Jessica, her son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), and the black-veiled Reverend Mother (Charlotte Rampling) use in "Dune" doesn't sound anything like a Disney character. Unless maybe you're imagining what the voice of the bat-winged Chernabog from the "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence in "Fantasia" might sound like?

It does, however, go to show another way "Dune" may have influenced the original "Star Wars" movie, over and above the obvious desert-planet setting. In "Dune," when Paul Voice-commands people to pass the water or loosen a gag, it recalls the scene in "Star Wars" where Obi-Wan Kenobi uses an old Jedi mind trick on a Sandtrooper, saying: "These aren't the droids you're looking for." Instead of using the Force, like Luke Skywalker, Paul simply flows with "the process."

"Dune" is now showing in theaters and on HBO Max.