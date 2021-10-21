Denis Villeneuve Explains Why He Insisted On Dune Being Framed As 'Part One'

If you haven't heard, the movie we've all been calling "Dune," based on the classic science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert, actually bills itself as "Dune Part One" when its title first appears onscreen. Director Denis Villeneuve originally wanted to film Part One and Part Two back to back, but that didn't happen, and over the last year, there's been some concern over whether or not moviegoers would ever get to see "Part Two" of "Dune."

While critically well-regarded, Villeneuve's last film, "Blade Runner 2049," was a commercial disappointment. The pandemic and the decision on the part of Warner Bros. to give all of its 2021 slate a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max have furthermore thrown into question the commercial viability of a big-budget epic like "Dune."

In a new interview with Total Film, Villeneuve explained why he sees having "Part One" in the title as an essential part of the setup for "Dune," since the story is left half-finished by the end. He explained:

"For me it was necessary. ['Dune'] was always meant to be a two-part movie and it was always meant to have 'Part One' at the beginning because I feel like it would be misleading and dishonest to pretend that it's the whole story being told in a single movie. I wanted the audience to understand, right from the start, that they were about to see the first part of a bigger story."