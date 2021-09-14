Dune Could Still Get A Sequel Even If It Underperforms Thanks To HBO Max

After several delays, "Dune" is fast-approaching its October 22 release date. Some lucky festival attendees, like our own Marshall Shaffer, have already had a chance to see and review the film. The rest of us are marooned on our own spice-free planets (#NotArrakis), waiting for it to go into wide release next month.

Like every other Warner Bros. film in 2021, "Dune" is not going to have a conventional rollout, with a 90-day theatrical window, followed by a home media release. The movie will instead follow the new norm of hitting theaters and HBO Max the same day, so if you're a subscriber, you'll be able to watch it at home.

This will undoubtedly affect its box office returns, as it has with other Warner Bros. films this year. Even the most lucrative features, distributed by the studio's competitors, such as Disney, have seen a reduction in grosses as they shifted to streaming services during the pandemic. The overall situation has cast some doubt on whether director Denis Villeneuve would ever get to make his sequel to "Dune," which he planned as the second installment in a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's epoch-making sci-fi novel.

According to Variety, the HBO Max deal, first announced last December, "gives Villeneuve assurances that diminished box office revenues won't prohibit him from having the chance to make his follow-up film." This is good news for "Dune" and Villeneuve fans, since his last science fiction epic, "Blade Runner 2049," proved critically successful but commercially disappointing. The irony here, given Villeneuve's pro-theatrical stance, is that the success of "Dune" via streaming metrics could play a part in shoring up its sequel.