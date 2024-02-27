The Most Confusing Moments In Denis Villeneuve's Dune Explained

Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel "Dune" is a massively complicated story — one that's so dense with lore that it required a glossary of terms and characters when it was first published in 1965. Even attentive readers likely had to spend hours flipping back and forth between the main text of the book and the glossary just so they could understand what a Mentat was or discover the translation of "Muad'Dib."

When Denis Villeneuve adapted the first half of "Dune" to film in 2021, only those of us who had read the original novel, and perhaps also watched David Lynch's 1984 film, could likely follow the story the first time through. There are so many factions and so many characters that it might be difficult to keep them all straight. Once one gets their mind around the various factions within the "Dune" mythos, though, the characters and story begin to fall into place. Thankfully, Villeneuve cast recognizable actors throughout "Dune," allowing viewers to remember them well. Even if one can't recall exactly who Gurney Halleck is, one might recall "the guy played by Josh Brolin." Or, for those who are more fond of Lynch's version, Patrick Stewart.

To wrap your mind around the massive "Dune" mythology, here is a quick primer to remind you of where we stand. Use this guide as preparation for the release of "Dune: Part Two," due in theaters on March 1, 2024. As of now, one needn't concern themselves with the sprawling "Dune" narrative that extends into Herbert's six sequel novels that were written from 1969 through 1985. One also needn't necessarily know all about the nine prequel novels written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson (with three more on the way).

No, even without all that, it's complicated enough. Let us prepare.