Rebecca Ferguson Promises That Dune: Part Two Won't Take The Easy Route

If you enjoyed the first "Dune" but weren't all that crazy about the number of people whisper-shouting in desaturated rooms, then you might be in luck. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" looks set to be a much more intense and action-packed outing, completing the story of how Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) ascends to the mantle of messiah, avenging his father with the help of the desert-dwelling Fremen and reclaiming the planet Arrakis from the nefarious House Harkonen.

If you're a "Dune" fan you likely marveled at the way Villeneuve brought the supposedly "unfilmable" Frank Herbert novel to the big screen. The "Blade Runner 2049" director once again managed to create a big-budget sci-fi outing that was at once faithful to its source material and managed to hook casual viewers. Now, the follow-up is almost upon us. And with Warner Bros. eschewing the simultaneous streaming/theatrical release this time around in favor of a good old-fashioned theatrical debut, it should prove to be the true test of how well that first effort hooked audiences.

Of course, the people involved have been doing their best to hype up "Dune: Part Two," especially Villeneuve, who had the sequel ready before it was greenlit. At the time, he spoke about how the world he established in the first movie would become an "insane playground" in which he was free to "go beserk" for the follow-up. On top of that, the filmmaker added: "For me, 'Dune: Part One' is like an appetizer and 'Dune: Part Two' is the main meal. ... As much as 'Dune: Part One' was by far my most exciting project ever, 'Dune: Part Two' is already getting me even more excited." And if that wasn't enough to get you intrigued, perhaps "Dune" star Rebecca Ferguson can convince you.