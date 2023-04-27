Dune 2 Director Makes It Very Clear That The New Movie Is 'Not A Sequel'

The spice must keep flowing, and Denis Villeneuve intends to do the same with his highly-anticipated "Dune: Part Two," which will continue the saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his reluctant rise to the mantle of messiah. New characters are expected to enter the game, including Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, who has her own stakes in the events that unravel, and Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha, a ruthless assassin who might end up shouldering the future of House Harkonnen. While "Dune" set the stage for its characters and functioned as an entryway into the complex, futuristic world, "Part Two" will pick up immediately after the ending of the first movie and raise the stakes for everyone involved.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for the film's exclusive first look, Villeneuve clarifies that "Part Two" is the second part in the "Dune" saga and not a sequel, and says that it is crucial to make this distinction:

"It's important — it's not a sequel, it's a second part. There's a difference ... I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There's no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one."

While a sequel might end up continuing the themes of a previous story after a time jump, Villeneuve says that "Dune: Part Two" will pick up moments after the ending of the first film, where Chani (Zendaya) looks back at Paul and says, "It's only the beginning." Per Villeneuve, there will be no time jumps (at least, not at the start of the movie), which means that "Part Two" will dive right into the aftermath of the fall of House Atreides, the implications of Paul and his mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) adopting the Fremen way, and what the prophecy might mean for Paul, and Arrakis as a whole.