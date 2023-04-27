The 'Epicenter' Of Dune 2 Lies In Its Human Relationships, Says Director Denis Villeneuve

We're fast approaching the release of "Dune: Part Two," the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of the seminal novel by Frank Herbert. The first film was a fantastic adaptation that captured Herbert's sociopolitical intrigue, intricate lore, and complex characters, while giving the story a unique visual style that didn't pull from any of the previous adaptations.

With how expansive the story of "Dune" is, balancing the big picture with smaller character stories isn't easy, as we deal with a narrative that spans tens of thousands of years across the entire galaxy along with the small and personal story of a young man coming to terms with his destiny. In "Part One," we saw Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides lose his father, his station, and his home. Now, "Dune: Part Two" promises Paul will fulfill his destiny as he becomes a part of the Fremen and his revenge plan slowly takes form.

During CinemaCon, Villeneuve the footage shown to audiences depicted "Dune: Part Two as an "action-packed, epic war movie." But such a scale risks losing the intimate and more personal moments that made the first film so compelling. The solution, as Villeneuve tells Vanity Fair, was to focus on Paul and Zendaya's Chani. Their relationship is the "epicenter" of the story of the film. "I wanted to make a very human movie, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film," the director said. "If we don't capture that [relationship between the two characters], if we don't have that onscreen, there's no movie."