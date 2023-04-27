Austin Butler's Dune 2 Character Is A Cross Between A Sociopath Serial Killer And Mick Jagger

It's almost time to return to the harsh desert landscapes of Arrakis, as director Denis Villeneuve gears up to unleash his follow-up to 2021's "Dune." The filmmaker showed off "Dune: Part Two" footage at CinemaCon recently, giving audiences a first glimpse at the upcoming movie in which Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides continues his quest for revenge after his father, Leto (Oscar Isaac) and leader of House Atreides is killed during an invasion led by the rival House Harkonnen.

"Part Two" wrapped filming back in December 2022, and is set to feature much of the same all-star cast as the first entry. Alongside Josh Brolin's Gurney Halleck and Dave Bautista's Glossu Rabban, Zendaya will be given much more to do this time around as Paul's love interest and fearsome fighter in her own right, Chani. Stellan Skarsgård also returns as the film's big bad, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and Javier Bardem's Stilgar will lead the Fremen tribe that takes in Paul and helps him wage his desert war.

But this time, the "Dune" cast has expanded with some impressive additions in the form of Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Austin Butler's Harkonnen prince and nephew to the Barron, Feyd-Rautha. Originally played by Sting in David Lynch's 1984 "Dune," Feyd-Rautha is a formidable and cruel villain who will no doubt create serious problems for Paul on his quest for vengeance. And whereas Sting is remembered for his frequently shirtless portrayal of the character, according to Villeneuve, Butler will be a much more menacing version of Feyd-Rautha, apparently with a rock star twist ...