Timothée Chalamet & Florence Pugh Had To Be Kept Separate During Dune: Part Two

A quick Google search will reveal a whole lot of articles talking about the death of the "Movie Star" in the 21st century. Brands and IPs have replaced A-listers as the biggest selling points for films over the last 25 years, there's no denying that. Still, things may not be quite as dire as they appear. For one, audiences seem to be growing a little tired of the franchise model lately. For another, there's a small group of 20-something actors who are steadily making a bigger name for themselves and carving out a career much like the mega-stars of old did.

Their ranks include Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, both of whom have been noticeably careful about the films they make and, just as importantly, the directors they work with. Between them, the pair have collaborated with the likes of Christopher Nolan, Luca Guadagnino, Paul King, Ari Aster, Wes Anderson, and Sebastián Lelio on movies both big and small. They also memorably teamed up with Greta Gerwig on 2019's "Little Women," which arguably did a better job of fleshing out the gradual romance between their characters, Theodore "Laurie" Laurence and Amy March, than any previous adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel. It's one of the many, many reasons to be excited about their onscreen reunion in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," which sees Pugh joining the fray as Princess Irulan, daughter of the much-ballyhooed Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor (who's played by none other than Christopher Effin' Walken).

As might be expected, Chalamet and Pugh are said to get on pretty well in real life too. This did, however, present a problem when their hijinks became a distraction during production on the latest "Dune" movie.