The Dune: Part Two Trailer Introduces Christopher Walken As The Emperor Of The Universe

"Do what must be done." It's been less than two months since the world got its first look at "Dune: Part Two," the grand and mythic sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel, but Warner Bros. has seen fit to bless the Maker and all His Water and his people, too, with the release of another lengthy, three-minute long trailer. The footage lays out all the basic beats for the upcoming film, teasing just enough for newcomers to grasp the complexity of the story while still managing to drip-feed glimpses of events, locations, and certain key characters that will go on to play enormous roles in the adventure to come.

At the top of the list has to be the reveal of Christopher Walken in the highly-anticipated role of the Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, the unseen but oft-referenced figure chiefly responsible for setting House Atreides and the villainous Harkonnens at odds with one another over control of the desert planet of Arrakis. Ever since the announcement of such a brand-name in the role of one of most central characters in the entire book series, our heads have been spinning over just what kind of zaniness Walken, the reigning king of camp, might have in store for us. Instead, however, the brief glimpses we see of the Emperor in the trailer suggest a very different and much more restrained take than many of us expected.

In any case, consider this a cheat sheet and a refresher course of everything the "Dune: Part Two" trailer indicates about this new approach to the mysterious Emperor of the Known Universe.