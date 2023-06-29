Dune: Part Two Trailer: What's Spice Got To Dune With It?

It's probably safe to say that "Dune: Part Two" is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Denis Villeneuve's first film was a big damn hit, even in the midst of the pandemic. It was also well-received by critics, although some of us took issue with the whole "Part One" angle. But Frank Herbert's novel is a big story, and it required a big adaptation — not just one movie, but two. And there's a TV series in the works, too.

"Dune: Part Two" promises to "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee." When we last left off with Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), they had joined up with the Fremen just in time to watch someone riding on one of those giant sandworms. "Desert power!" Paul said softly, because that's kind of the mantra for that film. Will there be more desert power in store for the sequel? I hope so.

"Dune: Part Two" stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The spice will flow into theaters on November 3, 2023.