Dune: Part Two Fixes Something That Denis Villeneuve Disliked About The Novel

Few live-action translations, particularly one that was commonly accepted to be "unfilmable" for so many years (even despite — or maybe because of — a certain David Lynch movie), have received as much scrutiny as 2021's "Dune." Director Denis Villeneuve did the impossible and delivered a faithful translation of author Frank Herbert's watershed sci-fi/fantasy novel while somehow also making it easily digestible to the masses. Some killjoys might argue that maybe it was a little too faithful, in fact, but it clearly got the job done for most, and now expectations for the upcoming sequel are at a fever pitch. So, what does Villeneuve have up his sleeves for an encore performance? Well, even he has some quibbles about the book that he'd love to improve upon this time around.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, the topic of both Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson's roles as Chani and Lady Jessica Atreides, respectively, came up and Villeneuve addressed his slightly different approach for two of the epic's most important women in "Part Two." First of all, adapting the second half of the book meant writing one particular wrong he noticed with Paul Atreides' mother. According to Villeneuve:

"Strangely, Jessica's more in the background in the second part [of the novel] — I thought that was not proper. She's still Lady Jessica, the main architect of the story. I thought that was a very powerful idea that was not sustained in the book. I made sure that she has the character presence in the second part."

We won't spoil anything here, but book readers know one of Jessica's biggest moments is coming up in "Part Two." (Elsewhere in the Total Film issue, which you can buy here, Ferguson calls this "one of my favorite scenes.") Expect big things for Chani, too.