Attack On Titan Ending Explained: The Epic Anime Gets The Ending It Deserves

The final episode of "Attack on Titan" is finally here, bringing to an end an epic 10-year anime that changed the industry and fandom. This is the defining anime of this generation, one that broke into the mainstream and became a global phenomenon.

After a "Final Season" that lasted three years, "Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters, Special 2" (yes, that's the actual title) concludes the story with an epic feature-length finale. It is full of action, twists and turns, and emotional gut-punches. It is the perfect ending to the show, and the only possible conclusion.

If you've never watched "Attack on Titan," I urge you to stop reading right now. There are obviously heavy spoilers ahead, and we're going to dive right into the show's ending without much of a recap of what came before. If you are curious about what all the fuzz is about, go here to read why you should catch up on the biggest anime of the past decade even if you've never watched a single anime.

This is the anime that started my journey on this very site, the anime that kickstarted a still ongoing column highlighting the medium. It brings me nothing but joy to see "Attack on Titan" end in such a satisfying way and to close the chapter on this anime by breaking down its epic finale.